Citizens have expressed their concerns and difficulties through the latest votes

We must bring a democratic response

It is a historic moment for France

There is a need for dialogue and how best to serve the French people

Calls for social democrats, Greens, and Christian democrats to unite for a governing pact

He was fashionably late to the press conference but he's getting on with it now at least. He wants to keep fighting on and that will put to bed any more whispers that he might have called for an abrupt resignation of his post.