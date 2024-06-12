- Citizens have expressed their concerns and difficulties through the latest votes
- We must bring a democratic response
- It is a historic moment for France
- There is a need for dialogue and how best to serve the French people
- Calls for social democrats, Greens, and Christian democrats to unite for a governing pact
He was fashionably late to the press conference but he's getting on with it now at least. He wants to keep fighting on and that will put to bed any more whispers that he might have called for an abrupt resignation of his post.