French Pres. Emmanuel Macron's government survived a no – confidence vote in Parliament. The vote was nine votes short of success. The no confidence in motion was spearheaded by a group of centrists on the support of 278 lawmakers in the lower house of parliament.

The vote of confidence came after new legislation that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 in 2030. Macron argued that it was the only way to save France's costly pension system without raising taxes or running up the national debt

Lawmakers are expected to vote later Monday on a second no-confidence motion put forth by Marine Le Pen, head of the far right National Rally party. The thought is Macron's Party will survive that vote as well as lawmakers have said they would not vote a no-confidence motion put forth by the far right party.