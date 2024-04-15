france macron

Macron comments:

  • We are all worried about possible escalation of Middle East conflict
  • Iran has replied to Israel strike in Damascus in disproportionate fashion
  • Situation is very unstable at the moment
  • We will do everything we can to avoid escalation and convince Israel it should not reply to Iran strike with further escalation
  • We have to stand by Israel's side to ensure its protection
  • Will talk to Netanyahu today, also in touch with other countries in the region

The market is showing optimistic signs but it's still a highly-uncertain moment.