Macron comments:

We are all worried about possible escalation of Middle East conflict

Iran has replied to Israel strike in Damascus in disproportionate fashion

Situation is very unstable at the moment

We will do everything we can to avoid escalation and convince Israel it should not reply to Iran strike with further escalation

We have to stand by Israel's side to ensure its protection

Will talk to Netanyahu today, also in touch with other countries in the region

