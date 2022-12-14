Elon Musk is off the rails.

He's taking a full-on villainous turn after getting booed off the stage at a Dave Chappelle show.

When he took over twitter he touted it as a free speech move and called himself a free speech absolutist.

Well, life comes at you fast and here we are five weeks later and he's suspended the account, leading to account owner Jack Sweeney calling him a “full-on hypocrite." Earlier this week it was revealed that Musk had shadow-banned the account.

All this to say that Tesla is down another 2.6% today in the third straight day of heavy selling despite a positive tape for equity markets more broadly.

I wrote yesterday about how it will be a big test for the broader market to rally with Tesla falling but so far it's passing the test.

As for shares of Tesla, they continue to be damaged by Elon's growing unpopularity. One of the very few things that the left and right both agree on is that being a “full-on hypocrite" is bad.