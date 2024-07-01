UBS with a not very uplifting view on the outcome of the French election for investment certainty.

In brief:

large number of second-round votes could be three-way contests

makes the final outcome harder to predict

its not clear how many third-placed moderate candidates will withdraw to form a “front républicain” to increase the chances of defeating a more extreme party

seems less likely that one group will have a majority after the second round, but investors would be unwise to place too much confidence in that

a weaker minority government is unlikely to tackle France’s fiscal situation

-

The ECB may be in to bail out French bond holders. Or not. They will if they have to. Its what they do.