French Prime Minister Michel Barnier negotiated Brexit, now he's going to negotiate his own exit.

Supporting the vote were 331 members out of 574.

The move was widely expected but it's not clear how President Macron will now proceed. An election can't be called until July so a technocrat might be installed and the budget could essentially be a roll-over of current spending.

Le Pen indicated she could support something like that with a "special law" to get a 2025 budget. Another way forward could be for Macron to call an early Presidential election but yesterday he said he wouldn't take that rout.

French markets are little moved on the news.