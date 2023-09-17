The Prime Minister of France Elisabeth Borne spoke in interview and dropped the news in that the government plans to allow gas stations to sell fuel at a loss. A 1963 law prohibits this but that law will be overridden for a period a limited period of a “few months.”

She ruled out the government cutting fuel duties.

“With this unprecedented measure, we will get tangible results for French people without subsidizing fuel”

(Last year, the government directly subsidized fuel costs for households)

Info comes via a Bloomberg report (gated). I was curious about that 1963 law but there are no further details.