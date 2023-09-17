The Prime Minister of France Elisabeth Borne spoke in interview and dropped the news in that the government plans to allow gas stations to sell fuel at a loss. A 1963 law prohibits this but that law will be overridden for a period a limited period of a “few months.”
- She ruled out the government cutting fuel duties.
- “With this unprecedented measure, we will get tangible results for French people without subsidizing fuel”
(Last year, the government directly subsidized fuel costs for households)
Info comes via a Bloomberg report (gated). I was curious about that 1963 law but there are no further details.