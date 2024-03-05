Prior 1.1%.

French Industrial Production m/m it is an economic indicator that measures the percentage change in the total output produced by French industries from one month to the next. This data provides insights into the performance of the industrial sector in France, including manufacturing, mining, and utilities.

French Industrial Production m/m prints below expectations: -1.1% vs 0.1%.

The year over year data also printed below expectations at 0.8% vs 1.8%, prior 0.5%.

More information here.