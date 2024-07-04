There is an increasingly-clear picture of a French parliament with a hard split between the left and right, leaving the centrists as the kingmakers.

it takes 289 seats to achieve an absolute majority and the latest poll from IFOP projects:

Far right National Rally at 210-240 seats

Left wing New Popular Front at 170-200 seats

Macron's centrists at 95-125 seats

I'd expect the centrists to break right but in time I expect that will give voters comfort with Le Pen, who will take the Presidency in a couple years.

I would expect some positive reaction from French stock markets once the dust settles but less so in the euro.