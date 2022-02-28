French Pres. Macron, spoke with Russian Pres. Putin today and urged an immediate cease-fire. No other details have yet to be reported.

Meanwhile EU's Borrell is on the wires saying:

We will further hike sanctions against Belarus and against anyone collaborating with Putin on Ukraine

On financial sanctions against Russia, says we start thinking we should do more

We have mobilized satellite center in Madrid to support Ukraine with intelligence

Bloc must reduce as quick as possible exposure to Russian oil and gas

I am very happy Switzerland joined us on sanctions against Russia

Transferring money to Switzerland won't help Russian oligarchs now. That's really good news

Sanctions on Russia will backlash, but we have to be ready to pay this price now

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term has continued to see more selling in the NY session with the pair now trading below its 200 day MA at 0.9181. Last week, the pair did move below that MA level on a number of occasions but was able to bounce back higher.

USDCHF trades below its 200 day moving average