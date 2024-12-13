South China Morning Post (may be gated) with the report that Emmanuel Macron eyes China trip in early 2025.

Related to Beijing's potential role in Ukraine peace efforts

Sources familiar with the situation revealed that Macron’s top diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, recently traveled to Beijing with a team to prepare for the president's visit

Bonne's trip coincided with Macron's return from Poland, where he and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reportedly discussed plans to deploy European Union troops in Ukraine to oversee a prospective ceasefire

***

I suspect economic issues would be raised also but the SCMP report doesn't mention this.