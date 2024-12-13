South China Morning Post (may be gated) with the report that Emmanuel Macron eyes China trip in early 2025.
- Related to Beijing's potential role in Ukraine peace efforts
- Sources familiar with the situation revealed that Macron’s top diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, recently traveled to Beijing with a team to prepare for the president's visit
- Bonne's trip coincided with Macron's return from Poland, where he and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reportedly discussed plans to deploy European Union troops in Ukraine to oversee a prospective ceasefire
***
I suspect economic issues would be raised also but the SCMP report doesn't mention this.