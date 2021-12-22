In November 2021, the French industrial producer prices accelerated again: +3.0% over a month and +16.3% over a year

Key Points:

:: Producer prices in the French industry: +3.0%

:: Home Market: +3.5%

:: New strong rise of prices of mining and quarrying products, energy and water



:: Persistent rise of prices of the “other industrial products”



:: Acceleration of food and beverage prices



:: Slight backlash of refined petroleum product prices



Full report

This is worth flagging:

"In the wake of crude oil prices, the prices of refined petroleum fell back slightly over a month in November 2021 (–1.7% after +15.0%)"

One of the first showings of the drop in energy prices causing a deflationary drag.