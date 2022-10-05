French Sept services sector growth slightly less than flash forecast -final PMI

French S&P Services PMI: 52.9 (Forecast 53, Previous 53.0)

Activity in the French services sector expanded in September, albeit by a bit less than initially forecast, a survey showed on Wednesday, as worries about inflation lingered.

"The slight pick-up in French service sector activity growth in September does little to ignite hopes that this is the start of a sustained improvement. Other survey indicators like new orders which, despite rising for the first time since July, point to underlying weakness as the measure remained bogged down in subdued territory," said S&P Global Market Intelligence senior economist Joe Hayes.

