French business activity strengthened in March by more than forecast, a monthly survey showed on Friday, as the euro zone's second-biggest economy benefited from growth in its dominant services sector.

French S&P PMIs:

Services PMI Flash: 55.5 (Forecast 52.5, Previous 53.1)

Mfg PMI Flash: 47.7 (Forecast 48, Previous 47.4)

Comp Flash PMI: 54 (Forecast 51.5, Previous 51.7)

France’s private sector saw a notable improvement in activity levels at the end of the first quarter, with overall output rising at the fastest pace since May 2022. This marked the second successive month of growth, albeit one that was entirely driven by services businesses as factory production fell for a tenth month running.

