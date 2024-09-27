The main focus this week has been on China and the dollar fell yesterday as risk trades legged higher. The greenback is keeping steadier today but it really has been a bit of a push and pull week for the dollar. USD/JPY is extending higher though, climbing above 145.00 as we await the results of the Japan LDP leadership election.

A rebound in Treasury yields also helped, with 10-year yields now nearing 3.80% while 2-year yields is back up to 3.63%. The bid in bonds is letting up for now but is it all just month-end and quarter-end? That's definitely a consideration.

Looking to the economic calendar, the US PCE price index is one to pay close attention to before we wrap things up this week. But before that, we will be getting some inflation data from the euro area. France and Spain will be the ones on the agenda today and that will help to add or subtract from the ECB narrative of a potential 25 bps rate cut in October next.

0645 GMT - France September preliminary CPI figures

0700 GMT - Spain Q2 final GDP figures

0700 GMT - Spain September preliminary CPI figures

0755 GMT - Germany September unemployment change, rate

0900 GMT - Eurozone September final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone September economic, industrial, services confidence

1000 GMT - UK September CBI retailing reported sales

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.