Eurostoxx +1.5%

Germany DAX +1.3%

France CAC 40 +2.6%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +1.7%

Italy FTSE MIB +2.0%

The first round of voting is going more or less expected and perhaps the lack of surprise elements is helping to calm the nerves of investors. That said, there's still plenty of uncertainty lingering before the second round of votes on 7 July. For now, pollsters are looking to Le Pen's faction likely gathering a relative majority - and some even possibly an absolute majority - so that might at least help to ease concerns over a political standstill. However, Le Pen has promised to increase spending so fiscal concerns will then have to be considered once the election storm settles.