Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

On the week itself, the CAC 40 is down roughly 1.5% currently to its lowest since last Monday. The jitters are still up in the air as we await the first round of the French election this weekend. From earlier this week: France on the verge of a political standstill?