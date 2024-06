Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.3%

The mood music is softening as we get into European trading, with S&P 500 futures also now down by 0.1% on the day. Nasdaq futures are still seen up 0.1% but Dow futures are down 0.2%, as the unhealthy balance in equities sentiment lingers on the week. In Europe, French stocks remain the laggard with the CAC 40 now down to its lowest since mid-February.