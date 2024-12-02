- Eurostoxx -0.6%
- Germany DAX -0.1%
- France CAC 40 -1.2%
- UK FTSE -0.1%
- Spain IBEX -0.4%
- Italy FTSE MIB -0.7%
Michel Barnier's government have only until this afternoon to set out a compromise on the budget with Le Pen's far-right party. However, the latter has arguably already made up their mind in pursuing a non confidence motion against the government. And that's putting pressure on the euro and French assets to start the day. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are also lower by 0.2% as we get things underway in European trading.