Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -1.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.7%

Michel Barnier's government have only until this afternoon to set out a compromise on the budget with Le Pen's far-right party. However, the latter has arguably already made up their mind in pursuing a non confidence motion against the government. And that's putting pressure on the euro and French assets to start the day. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are also lower by 0.2% as we get things underway in European trading.