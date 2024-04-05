EUR/USD: 1.0800 (EU1.56b), 1.0700 (EU894.2m), 1.0820 (EU710.3m)

USD/JPY: 152.00 ($765.7m), 149.00 ($729m), 152.50 ($666.5m)

USD/CNY: 7.2550 ($463.1m), 7.2500 ($413.8m), 7.2450 ($303.7m)

AUD/USD: 0.6800 (AUD688.2m), 0.7200 (AUD611.1m), 0.6575 (AUD386.3m)

USD/CAD: 1.3510 ($733.2m), 1.3500 ($661.5m), 1.3600 ($636.9m)

GBP/USD: 1.2400 (GBP785m), 1.2700 (GBP636.1m), 1.5398 (GBP324.7m)

USD/BRL: 5.1000 ($365.7m)

Today, we don’t have any major expiries to watch for. However , 1.0800 for EUR/USD coincides with a support level which can be interesting to monitor when the labor market data for the U.S. will be released.

