HKEX will not trade this morning.

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing is the operator of the city’s stock exchange. Its cancelled morning trade in the securities and derivatives market after the city issued a Tropical Cyclone Warning

Latest reports are that the warning will be lowered from 8 to 3 around 12.40 pm Hong Kong time (0440 GMT)

---

More, via the exchange:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announces that trading of its securities (including Stock Connect Northbound trading) and derivatives markets today (Friday) has been impacted by the issuance of Typhoon Signal No.8.

If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, Black Rainstorm Warning, or any announcement of Extreme Conditions, is cancelled at or before 12:00 noon, products of HKEX’s securities and derivatives markets will resume trading in the afternoon.

Trading will begin on the first half hour approximately two hours after the discontinuation of the Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, Black Rainstorm Warning or any Extreme Conditions announcement.