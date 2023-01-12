Tomorrow's is Friday the 13th but there's nothing particularly scary to worry about on the economic calendar.
Friday's US economic calendar features the preliminary UMich consumer sentiment report as the highlight. I maintain that this is a trash indicator that says far more about political sentiment than anything else. Given that, I feel like the hatred towards Washington has been slightly dialed down lately so maybe it beats estimates.
The only other indicator is the import/export price report but that's not a market mover.
For Fedspeak we get Harker and Kashkari.
Likely to be more meaningful are earnings in the US premarket including:
- JPMorgan
- Bank of America
- Citi
- Wells Fargo
- Delta Airlines
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon always has lots to say on the economic outlook and I'll be looking for Delta to confirm the rosy outlook from American Airlines today.