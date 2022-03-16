The FT is reporting that Ukraine and Russia have drawn up a neutrality plan to end the war.

  • The 15 point draft deal would involve Kyiv renouncing NATO membership ambitions in return for security guarantees.
  • Ukraine and Russia have made significant progress including a cease-fire and Russian withdrawal
  • Ukraine would promise not to host foreign military bases or weaponry in exchange for protection from allies such as the US, UK, and Turkey
  • any deal would involve the troops of the Russian Federation in any case leaving the territory of Ukraine

US yields are up marginally:

  • 2 year 1.868%, up 1.3 basis points
  • 10 year 2.169%, up 2.0 basis points