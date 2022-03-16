The FT is reporting that Ukraine and Russia have drawn up a neutrality plan to end the war.
- The 15 point draft deal would involve Kyiv renouncing NATO membership ambitions in return for security guarantees.
- Ukraine and Russia have made significant progress including a cease-fire and Russian withdrawal
- Ukraine would promise not to host foreign military bases or weaponry in exchange for protection from allies such as the US, UK, and Turkey
- any deal would involve the troops of the Russian Federation in any case leaving the territory of Ukraine
For the full article, click here
- crude oil prices have seen a fall with the contract now trading below the $96 level at $95.96. Yesterday the contract settled at $96.44.
- The NASDAQ index is making a new high for the day at 13313.65. That is up around 2.8% on the day. The NASDAQ is above its 100 hour moving average at 13233.54. Its 200 hour moving average comes in at 13593.53
- The S&P is up 79.43 points or 1.87% at 4341.96. The S&P index gapped above its 100 hour moving average this morning at 4281.46. It's at 200 hour moving average comes in at 4367.57. On March 3, the index tested its 200 hour moving average but found willing sellers.
US yields are up marginally:
- 2 year 1.868%, up 1.3 basis points
- 10 year 2.169%, up 2.0 basis points