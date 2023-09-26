FTC Accusations Against Amazon.com:

Accused of using anti-discounting measures that penalize sellers and discourage other online retailers from offering prices lower than Amazon's.

FTC is seeking a permanent injunction in federal court to prevent Amazon from continuing its alleged unlawful conduct.

US Federal Trade Commission and 17 US state attorneys general are suing Amazon for 'illegally maintaining monopoly power'.

FTC Chair Khan accuses Amazon of using coercive tactics to unlawfully uphold its monopolies.

Amazon's schemes reportedly influence hundreds of billions in retail sales annually, affecting over 100 million shoppers.

Allegedly biases Amazon's search results to favor its own products over higher quality ones.

Accused of imposing 'costly' fees on hundreds of thousands of sellers dependent on Amazon for business.

Amazon replies to lawsuit saying:

if FT C antitrust suit successful, the results would be fewer products to choose from, higher prices, slower deliveries for consumers

FTC lawsuit is wrong on the facts, and the law, and we look forward to making that case in court

Shares of Amazon are trading down $3.95 or -3.01% $127.30.

The overall stock market is sharply lower with: