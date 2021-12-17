The hawkish comments from the Fed's Waller along with some late risk aversion in stocks have sent the US dollar to fresh highs on the day.

The dollar has held a steady bid throughout North American trading, suggesting year end flows could be a factor. In any case, the dollar is at its best levels against all the major currencies.

The cable chart is an interesting one. It spiked higher yesterday on the surprise BOE rate hike but the spike was short lived and it's been in a downtrend since. With the latest dip, it's now through yesterday's low.