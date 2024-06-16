Cutting to the chase, UBS say the next technical levels below to watch for breaking are:

1.0670

1.0645

1.0600

----

This time last week EUR/USD had gapped down to open the new week on the political news out of France. As wrapped up here:

While the (politics) gap did get filled in later in the week we are lower now, sitting just above 1.0700 in (very) early Asia time.

UBS on the EUR:

lower, driven by European politics and market risk sentiment

most of the action is in EUR crosses not in EURUSD ... EURCHF and EURJPY downside as is normal in a risk off environment

I stuck an arrow there to the wee gap this time last week.

1.0670 ish was the low Friday, for those other two levels UBS nominate, check out the daily chart.