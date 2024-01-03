I posted yesterday on businesses in the UK BEING RELUCTANT TO COMMIT TO INVESTMENT:

Another survey, from the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has found similar:

24% of firms surveyed in November reported an increase in investment over the previous three months with 58% saying they had made no change and 19% reporting a fall

British companies are a bit more optimistic about sales growth this year after a largely flat 2023 but remain wary about increasing investment, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

BCC comment:

"While it's likely the UK will avoid a technical recession, these results provide more evidence of a very low growth climate as most SMEs continue to report no improvement to sales, cash flow, or investment"

Info on the survey comes via Reuters.

**

