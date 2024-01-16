US military strikes have continued on Houthi terrorists this week.
On Friday we had:
And, ICYMI Stars and Stripes reports on further attacks, albeit on a much smaller scale, this week:
- The U.S. hit four Houthi missile sites in Yemen
- preemptive drone strikes were executed by the Air Force after a Houthi missile struck a U.S.-owned and operated dry bulk ship with an anti-ship ballistic missile
- was a far more limited attack than the 70 airstrikes that the U.S. and U.K. launched against targets in Yemen last weekend
(Not a lot) more at that link to the report.