AUD, CAD, GBP, NZD are all higher on the session against the buck.

There is no fresh news crossing of note, the response to the Credit Suisse 50bn CHF lifeline and the same for US$30bn for First Republic Bank is continuing to support risk assets and weighing on the US dollar.

AUD/USD back above 0.6700 and heading to a triple top on the hourly as you can see: