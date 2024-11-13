The dollar continues to sit in a good spot this week, holding gains ahead of the main event later today. It's all about the US CPI report and markets are likely to remain more tentative up until then. As for the bigger picture, the post-election sentiment continues to play out for the most part and that remains the larger focus.

For now, USD/JPY is one to watch as it closes in on the 155.00 mark currently. That will mark the first time since the end of July that the pair is taking a run at the figure level. Is Tokyo going to step up with their verbal interventions? There's going to be little technical resistance in between this pocket here and 160.00 next.

Besides that, EUR/USD is also in focus as the pair closes in on the April low of 1.0601. Large option expiries are in play for now but it's hard to ignore the stronger dollar post-election. If that breaks, sellers will be eyeing the 1.0500 level next before the October lows from last year seen at 1.0448-51.