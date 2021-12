Welcome to the new FX week and to our new website. We hope you like it.

Here are the indicated price levels to start the week. The usual disclaimers apply, with thin liquidity. The overall mood is slightly positive (unless you're in crypto).

EUR/USD +6 pips to 1.1319

USD/JPY +2 pips to 112.82

GBP/USD +9 pips to 1.3240

USD/CHF -14 pips to 0.9164

USD/CAD -20 pips to 1.2822

AUD/USD +3 pips to 0.7004

NZD/USD +15 pips to 0.6754