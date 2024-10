There are post-attack highs ongoing in cable, the euro and commodity currencies. There is less enthusiasm in stocks, with the S&P 500 stalled and still down 38 points.

The market is steadily recovering after the attacks and so far the market is tentatively-optimistic that escalation can be contained.

Cable is still in a big hole but it's slowly climbing out.

GBP/USD 10 min

Meanwhile, CAD is now at the highs of the day with the help of a 3% rally in oil.