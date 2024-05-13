The euro is mildly higher but as the range for EUR/USD holds within 20 pips, it isn't really saying much. Besides, the pair is still keeping below its 200-day moving average of 1.0790 and the 1.0800 mark for now. The rest of the dollar pairs are also not showing much appetite, in what has been a rather lackluster start to the day.

The day is as dull as they come, considering that traders are just waiting on key US data later this week.

In other markets, S&P 500 futures are just up 0.1% with 10-year Treasury yields down 1 bps to 4.492%. Gold is down 0.8% to $2,341 levels, mainly just erasing the Friday jump though.