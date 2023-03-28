We're moments away from the London fix and there's some heavy dollar selling in the FX market underway.

Citi summarizes the signal output of its month-end fixing model.

"The preliminary estimate of month-end FX hedge rebalancing flows points to moderate USD selling against all major currencies except EUR," Citi notes.

"Our real money client flows show some JPY and AUD buying in the most recent week, in line with the signal," Citi adds.

Month-end flows usually linked to the London Fix of the last trading day of the month, but its impact can be noticed into the last few days of the month.

