TD on gold and the G7 ban
(re this ICYMI:
)
TD comments:
- G-7 ban on new Russian gold imports isn't expected to impact gold trading considering the LBMA's ban has already cut off new Russian output from major markets within the G-7. In turn, price action is reversing to reflect the minor impact on gold. However, gold prices are also being pulled higher as rising recession risks drive inflows into the yellow metal.
- Gold bugs sniffing out a potential stagflationary outcome associated with lower growth but lingering inflation should also consider that central banks, facing a credibility crisis, could also continue to raise rates for longer than they otherwise would. In this scenario, pricing for a Fed pivot would be less associated with recession odds than in prior episodes.
- In the near-term, continued whipsaws from CTA trend followers reflect the range-bound price action in the yellow metal as macro pressures build.
Gold chart update: