The G7 leaders summit in Hiroshima, Japan, will discuss plans to impose restrictive measures against the Russian diamond industry and against countries and institutions that help Russia circumvent international sanctions.

“You can expect this to be mentioned in the G7 communique,” an EU official told reporters in a briefing.

The official said there would not be an agreement at this stage, but he was confident that talks between leaders in Hiroshima, Japan, between May 19-21 would open the door to putting a tracing mechanism in place before restrictions were implemented.

