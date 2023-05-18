The G7 leaders summit in Hiroshima, Japan, will discuss plans to impose restrictive measures against the Russian diamond industry and against countries and institutions that help Russia circumvent international sanctions.
- “You can expect this to be mentioned in the G7 communique,” an EU official told reporters in a briefing.
- The official said there would not be an agreement at this stage, but he was confident that talks between leaders in Hiroshima, Japan, between May 19-21 would open the door to putting a tracing mechanism in place before restrictions were implemented.