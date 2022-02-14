  • In the event that there is any further military aggression by Russia, it will be met with a swift, coordinated, forceful response
  • Prepared to collectively impose economic, financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on Russian economy

Some big talk being put out here but again, it remains to be seen what sort of sanctions these may involve. If it is anything to do with oil and gas, it's pretty a much a double-edged sword for Europe as they are reliant on Russia's supply. Only time will tell how this will all play out but such a strong statement will just continue to keep tensions high and uncertainty even higher.

