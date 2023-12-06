  • Restriction on Exports to Russia

    • The G7 remains committed to restricting exports of all items critical to Russia’s military and industrial base.

  • Restriction on Russia’s Use of the International Financial System

    • The G7 will work to further curtail Russia's use of the international financial system to support its war in Ukraine.

  • Efforts Against Sanction Evasion

    • The G7 leaders will increase efforts against evasion and circumvention of their sanctions and export control measures.

  • Tightening Compliance on Russian Oil Price Cap Policy

    • The G7 commits to tightening compliance and enforcement of the price cap policy on Russian oil, including imposing sanctions on those engaged in deceptive practices.

  • Ban on Russian Diamonds

    • A ban on Russian diamonds from third countries is targeted for March 1, 2024.
    • A direct ban on non-industrial Russian diamonds from Russia will be introduced by January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, US Sec. of State Blinkin is saying:

  • The latest aid package might be one of the last the U.S. can provide to Ukraine.
  • US Congress needs to pass presence national security supplemental funding request to allow further Ukraine eight packages