Restriction on Exports to Russia
- The G7 remains committed to restricting exports of all items critical to Russia’s military and industrial base.
Restriction on Russia’s Use of the International Financial System
- The G7 will work to further curtail Russia's use of the international financial system to support its war in Ukraine.
Efforts Against Sanction Evasion
- The G7 leaders will increase efforts against evasion and circumvention of their sanctions and export control measures.
Tightening Compliance on Russian Oil Price Cap Policy
- The G7 commits to tightening compliance and enforcement of the price cap policy on Russian oil, including imposing sanctions on those engaged in deceptive practices.
Ban on Russian Diamonds
- A ban on Russian diamonds from third countries is targeted for March 1, 2024.
- A direct ban on non-industrial Russian diamonds from Russia will be introduced by January 1, 2024.
Meanwhile, US Sec. of State Blinkin is saying:
- The latest aid package might be one of the last the U.S. can provide to Ukraine.
- US Congress needs to pass presence national security supplemental funding request to allow further Ukraine eight packages