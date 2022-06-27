Agreed to work together to accelerate a clean and just transition towards climate neutrality, while ensuring energy security

Reaffirmed comments to hold global avg temp increase well below 2-degrees Celsius

Leaders agreed to explore options for decarbonising the energy mix and accelerating the transition from dependency on fossil fuels

Discussed phasing down coal while increasing the share of renewable energies in the energy mix

It's notable that the language around energy is changing. There's no solving for the green transition in a world where there's no energy reliability, security and affordability. The idea of flipping a switch to green energy is dead. It's an incredible challenge and leaders are realizing that oil will be part of that for a long time.