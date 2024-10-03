We express deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East

We condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct military attack against Israel, which constitutes a serious threat to regional stability

We call on all regional players in the Middle East to act responsibly

We reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and unconditional release of all hostages

We are deeply concerned about the situation in Lebanon and recall need for a cessation of hostilities

I don't know if these statements ever really signal anything.