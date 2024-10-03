- We express deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East
- We condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct military attack against Israel, which constitutes a serious threat to regional stability
- We call on all regional players in the Middle East to act responsibly
- We reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and unconditional release of all hostages
- We are deeply concerned about the situation in Lebanon and recall need for a cessation of hostilities
I don't know if these statements ever really signal anything.