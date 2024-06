Weekend news reports say that U.S. officials expect the Group of Seven (G7) to warn smaller Chinese banks to stop assisting Russia in evading Western sanctions.

Reuters cite two people familiar with the matter.

G7 leaders are meeting on June 13-15 in Italy.

Reuters report is here for more

The G7 are Canada France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US. The EU are included as observers.

Pic from when Nigata hosted the Group