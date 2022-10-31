Reuters Reports that - Germany should cap gas prices at 12 euro cents per kilowatt hours (kWh) for 80% of households' basic consumption from March 2023 until at least the end of April 2024, according to a report by the country's expert commission to the government.

The cap should also benefit large industrial consumers and that should come into force from Jan. 1, 2023, the report said on Monday, also proposing to attach conditions on firms making use of it, such as keeping 90% of jobs for a year and maintaining existing sites in Germany.

