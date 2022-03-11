I know it is a fraction of the price of a gallon of gas in other countries, but AAA is reporting that the price of a gallon of gas in the US reached $4.33 today. That compares to $3.48 a month ago or +24.4%.

Versus a year ago, the price has moved from $2.82 to the $4.33 today. That is a rise of 53.5%.

Thankfully, my wife drives a Prius Prime which she charges each night and is good for about 30 miles. She also works from home. So her gas use is minimal (filled up 3 times in the last year). My car gets filled once every 2 to 2 1/2 weeks.

So the overall impact is not all that great in terms of dollars and cents.

How much do you pay in your country for a gallon or liter of gas and how does that compare to last year?

There are 3.78 liters in a gallon of gas. So $4.33 a gallon is equal to $1.14 per liter.

/ inflation 