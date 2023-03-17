Fox's Gaspirino is tweeting that the SVB bidding process has begun and is expected to go through the weekend. JPMorgan will not be bidding.
JPMorgan CEO, Jamie Dimon was burned in 2008 when they came to the rescue for Bear Stearns and got burned with litigation issues and other unseen losses. Gasparino says they will not participate.
Admittedly, JPM contributed to the deposit support for First Republic, but that is not a bailout . So they got their hands close to the fire, but they are not looking to put their hands in the fire...