Info via politics website Axios:

The deal between Israel and Hamas to release hostages being held in Gaza and begin a ceasefire was officially signed by negotiators in Doha on Thursday, according to two sources familiar with the issue.

But the Israeli government isn't expected to vote on it until Saturday night.

The delay in the vote will postpone the start of the ceasefire and the release of the first three hostages from Sunday to at least Monday, according to Israeli officials.

Encouraging news for all involved. Bring on the vote.

Israeli PM Netanyahu

Oi traders will note this in so far as it trims back Middle East entsions.