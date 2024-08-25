Gaza talks in Cairo end without an agreement.

Aiios is out saying:

"Gaza talks will continue in the coming days through working groups to address issues and remaining details"

Meanwhile on Sunday, the rockets were flying in Israel. Israel launched a preemptive airstrike on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, reportedly using 100 jet fighters to hit 40 locations. This action according to sources, came after Israel detected Hezbollah preparing to launch a large-scale missile and rocket attack on northern and central Israel with the intended target being Mossad, the Isreali spy agency.