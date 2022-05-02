This isn't so much so a surprise given the sanctions by Europe on Russia but it is worth taking note perhaps, especially with the former looking to diversify its energy needs away from Russia moving forward.

For some context, the Yamal pipeline is what Gazprom typically uses for gas transit capacity over the last few years, ever since Poland decided not to continue its gas transit contract with Russia. As such, it is mainly used for sending gas from Poland to Germany and the latest situation whereby Russia is cutting off gas to Poland only serves to complicate things.

The pipeline normally accounts for roughly 15% of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey but is reported now to not see any capacity bookings for Q3. Now, Gazprom could still book capacity via its daily or monthly auctions in the future but for now, it looks like the energy embargo on Russia is continuing to have some effect.