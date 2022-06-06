The market response to Boris Johnson winning the vote of confidence in his leadership is very subdued.

BJ won 211 for and 148 against, which is a poor result but nevertheless a win. Note that the support votes for Johnson are less, in percentage terms, than the previous PM Theresa May got. She resigned a few months later. Then again. May had some integrity.

Market concerns on political stability can be put to bed, probably not for very long given the shaky result for BJ but for now attention can turn back t the litnay of woes facing the UK and  GBP  :

GBP update:

gbp 07 June 2022