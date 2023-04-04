I warned about the potential for this move earlier here, alongside that of EUR/USD - which is now running up against short-term resistance at 1.0920-30 levels as well. It'll be important for GBP/USD to sustain a daily break above the 1.2443-48 region, so we'll see if buyers can manage that. If so, that is likely to open up further upside for the pair in the sessions to come.

GBPUSD W1 04-04

The weekly chart highlights how there might be little else in the way of a stronger break to the upside if buyers can keep with the latest break as well as a push above 1.2500 in my view. The high in May last year at 1.2667 isn't that important a level I would say, so that makes the 100-week moving average (red line) the potential next key target for buyers - seen at 1.2788 currently.