I'm a self-confessed GBP perma-bull, but I'm starting to doubt whether GBP/USD can continue to hold these December lows. Especially in light of the rising lockdown fears, which have been stoked by the news that the UK's Cabinet is set to meet at 14:00GMT

I dread to think how much lower we'd be if it wasn't for the BoE hike last week

Plenty of air below.